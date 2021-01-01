Edison Cannabis Co.
About this product
Edison PAX ERA® Pods combine the sativa-dominant La Strada’s iconic aroma profile with THC distillate to create a convenient user experience. La Strada’s True-to-Flower flavour is captured in this tailored formulation with a precise blend of dominant terpenes that evoke the La Strada strain. With alpha and beta pinene, caryophyllene, myrcene and humulene, this tailored formulation captures the flavour profile of La Strada, with its berry notes and floral finish.
THC: 77-83%
Terpenes: Alpha and Beta Pinene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene and Humulene
