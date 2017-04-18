Edison Cannabis Co.
About this product
Sativa dominant Limelight from Edison is characterized by its tangy, sour flavour, lush bud structure, moss green highlights and heavy THC. Every plant at Edison is nurtured in data-backed, strain-specific grow rooms with customized micro-climates to ensure consistent quality. And we pack Limelight with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness. Because the only place dry herb belongs is in your kitchen.
THC: 20-27%
Terpenes: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Humulene
Available weights: 1 g, 3.5g, 7g, 15g
Ultra Sour effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
39% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
10% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
