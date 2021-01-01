Edison Cannabis Co.
About this product
Edison PAX ERA Pods combine the sativa-dominant Rio Bravo’s iconic aroma profile with THC distillate to create a convenient user experience. Rio Bravo’s True-to-Flower flavour is captured in this tailored formulation with a precise blend of dominant terpenes that evoke the Rio Bravo strain. With terpinolene, caryophyllene, myrcene and pinene, this tailored formulation captures the fresh lemon-and-herb flavour of Edison’s Rio Bravo flower.
THC: 77-83%
Terpenes: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Pinene
