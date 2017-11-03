About this product

Samurai Spy from Edison is a hybrid characterized by its sweet grape flavour, piney notes, spicy aroma, crimson pistils and glistening lavender-jade buds, heavy in THC. Every plant at Edison is nurtured in data-backed, strain specific grow rooms with customized micro-climates to ensure consistent quality. And we pack Samurai Spy with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness. Because the only place dry herb belongs is in your kitchen.



THC: 17-24%

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene

Available format: 3.5g