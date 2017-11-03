Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Edison Cannabis Co.

Edison Cannabis Co.

Samurai Spy

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Samurai Spy from Edison is a hybrid characterized by its sweet grape flavour, piney notes, spicy aroma, crimson pistils and glistening lavender-jade buds, heavy in THC. Every plant at Edison is nurtured in data-backed, strain specific grow rooms with customized micro-climates to ensure consistent quality. And we pack Samurai Spy with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness. Because the only place dry herb belongs is in your kitchen.

THC: 17-24%
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene
Available format: 3.5g

Ninja Fruit effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
34% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!