About this product
Our go-to and most popular subscription, the "Pikes Peak" box! This is the one-stop-shop for all your smoking essentials delivered each and every month (cancel anytime). Random glass/silicone rigs and/or smoking accessories handpicked from vendors all over. Get a new box each and every month. See what all the hype is about!
Shipping within the US: $6.99
Included in the January 2021 "Pikes Peak" Box:
-9 inch Bent Water Pipe w/ Matrix Perc
-14 mm Glass Bowl
-Crop Kingz Self-Adhesive Wraps
-Benji $100 Bill Cones
-Benji Hemp Wick
-Zig-Zag King Rolling Papers
-Doob Tube
-Keep Calm Lighter
-Wooden Handle Roach Clip
***All items are subject to change based on availability.
