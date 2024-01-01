  • The Eliza & Wyld Collection
  • Happy Lips 40mg CBD lip balm
  • Comfort Cream 500mg 2oz
  • Stress Less Roller 250mg 10ml
​We believe that to be your best you, you have to look after you.We are all our most productive when we are calm and positive, not when we are stressed and feeling overwhelmed. We know, because this company was built from the need to create space for breathing, believing and being. Self-care to us is a quiet mind, a restful nights sleep, the ability to focus, a moment to soothe yourself or relieve your painful muscles. We don't see our products as treats, we have created them to be natural honest fuel to keep your engine running, to support you, and to nourish you.
Female founded in upstate New York, we bring to you a carefully crafted range of all natural, high potency CBD products designed to give you targeted everyday self care inside and out.The Eliza & Wyld CBD collection is consciously designed with all natural ingredients and recyclable packaging, for wellness with little impact to the planet.

