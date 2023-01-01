Eloquent Stoner exists to simply the selection of quality stoner gifts in a market overwhelmed by low quality products. While uniting stoners with quality gifts, Eloquent Stoner aims to improve the cannabis industry by spreading information and shedding a positive outlook on the stoner lifestyle. The limited selection of products offered by Eloquent Stoner caters to the needs of the diverse stoner interests, without an overwhelming shopping experience.



For years we have had trouble finding quality accessories to improve our smoking lives. We buy an accessory and it breaks in a month or we buy an accessory without really knowing what we need and then a few weeks later we end up upgrading to the product we should have bought in the first place!



This has been our experience when entering almost every new realm of enjoying cannabis; from the first grinder I ever bought, to my entire introduction to dabbing and all of its many facets and rabbit holes of e-nail vs torch, glass vs ceramic vs titanium, pens for oil vs pens for wax vs pens for cannabis – god-forbid finding a pen that does everything well. Frankly, we are tired of struggling to find high quality products that truly fit our functional needs.



This is the intention that has given birth to Eloquent Stoner. We solely distribute smoking accessories of high quality, integrity, and functionality. Rest assured many hours of hands-on research, analysis, and comparison have gone into the introduction of a new product to our collection.



Our products take the guesswork out of buying smoking accessories that will exceed all of your expectations.

