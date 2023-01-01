This classic from Apothecary Genetics is Iced over in frosty trichomes, the green and purple nugs are almost too pretty to smoke. BIG terps on this one with a classic flavor that will send you down memory lane. Prepare to smile and have the giggles like a kid again. Use this one for motivation, stress, anxiety, and to laugh like a kid again. -- Effects: happy, giggles, energetic Nose: skunky, pungent, berry Taste: berry, earthy, sweet
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.