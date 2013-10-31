Emerald Health Therapeutics
Black Widow
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Black Widow effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
241 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
27% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!