Emerald Health Therapeutics
Jack the Ripper
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Jack the Ripper effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
342 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
