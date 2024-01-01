  • Try our hemp CBD dog treat or our hemp CBD oil. THC-Free, Broad spectrum, Vet formulated, US made.
  • NEW!! Check out the latest and best way to introduce cats to CBD. For cats and lovers of them only.
Animal wellness company creating premium CBD for family pets

Our story

Emisha is a premium hemp company crafting CBD dog treats and hemp CBD oil tinctures for you, and your dog, cat, horse, guinea pig, rabbit, mouse and more.

We believe companion animals are members of the family and advocate for them like family. It is important for us to offer products specifically made for animals that are natural, safe and made with premium ingredients. With this in mind, we offer our first product in the portfolio, Emisha CBD Dog Treats. Our treats are unique from other brands in that each treat provides 2 mg of pre-dosed hemp CBD. This takes away the hassle out of dosing and each chew is packed full of synergistic nutritious ingredients.

Our first hand experience and knowledge of families positively impacted when given access to quality, natural health products, keeps us grounded in the mission to provide premium hemp CBD products for family pets. At Emisha, we welcome this opportunity with excitement and look forward to learning the stories of how CBD has positively impacted your family.

