It's avocontrol! Too cute to make into guacamole, but solid enough to fire up! This spoon pipe, blown by Empire Glassworks, features a lampworked avocado hand pipe on borosilicate glass.

Designed with a left sided carb hole, a protruding seed for a bowl, and textured frit below the shell for a realistic feel. Lovers of this super fruit will surely turn some heads when they take a glance at this awesome piece.



Features:

Borosilicate Glass

Artistic Lampworking

Left-Sided Carb Hole

Fritted Texture



Dimensions:

Height: 2.25" Width: 4.0" Weight: 160 Grams



*Individually Handcrafted Art Piece - Limited Quantity and Availability

