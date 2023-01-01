The long awaited Empire Glassworks official PuffCo Peak attachments a testament to their lampwork mastery and are now available for a loving home. This model features the Empire's iconic Avocadope pipe line. Designed with a single slit percolator, this oil rig will blend your delicious terps for a smooth, tasty smoke. The large round chamber produces a bellowing chug as vapor is pulled. This invigorating experience is sure to leave you in a trance... an avocadope trance.



Features:

﻿﻿Borosilicate / Pyrex Glass

Worked Body

Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece.

Matching Bubble Cap Included



Dimensions:

Height: 5.5" Width: 3.0" Weight: 9oz



Notes:

Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece.

Limited Quantity and Availability.

