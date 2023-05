Empire Glasswork’s iconic spoon pipes are a testament to their lampwork mastery. Themed after the precious, vibrant ecosystems that make our earth unique, each one perfectly depicts and emphasizes the conservation of a specific at risk habitat or endangered species.



This unique Beehive spoon pipes features a snapshot of an adorable bee hive slathered in honey and surrounded by a platoon of busy, buzzing bees. It's sure to make a sweet addition to any collection!



See how you can help save the Honey Bee!



Features:

Borosilicate Glass & Intricate Figurines.



Dimensions:

Length: 4.0" Width: 1.5" Weight: 80 Grams



Notes:



Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece.

Limited Quantity and Availability.

