Empire Glasswork's bowl pieces are a true testament to their lamp work mastery. This unique dual-hole bowl piece features a snapshot of an adorable pair of tatas basking in their beautiful existence. It's sure to make an exuberant addition to any collection!



Features:



Borosilicate / Pyrex Glass

14.5mm Male; Dual Hole Bowl

Sandblasted Body



Dimensions:



Height: 2" Width: 2.2" Weight: 43.0 Grams



Notes:



Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece.

Limited Quantity and Availability.

Show more