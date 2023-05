Meet Ronald Hump. He enjoys sun tanning, real estate, and the occasional toke. Thanks to Empire Glassworks, we can enjoy Ronald Hump in all his glory. Pack a bowl in his hump, and trump all your problems away. His look of content happiness will remain so, as long as you pay your rent. Just don't grab him by the tushy. He doesn't like that...



Features:

Borosilicate Glass

Intricate Lampwork

Left-Side Carb Hole



Dimensions:

Length: 4.5" Width: 1.5" Weight: 140 Grams



*Individually Handcrafted Art Piece - Limited Quantity and Availability

