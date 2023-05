These spoons by Empire Glassworks were made in lovely Placentia CA. This penis spoon pipe features black borosilicate glass throughout the piece. Resembling a man's favorite tool, this hand-blown beauty is sure to impress or cause a laugh or two once you lay this pipe down.



Features:

Intricate Lampwork On Borosilicate Glass

Left Side Carb Hole



Dimensions:

Length: 5.5" Width: 1.75" Weight: 137 Grams



Notes:

Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece.

Limited Quantity and Availability.

