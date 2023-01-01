There's something about ice cream that makes you want to just kick off your shoes, change into some comfortable clothes and binge a couple seasons of your favorite show. No? It's just me? Well then.. Ice cream is still a delightful dessert that many people enjoy.



Maybe it's the comfort of having a cold, sweet treat. Or maybe it brings back nostalgic feelings of the good ol' days. Whatever it may be, Empire Glassworks has delivered their delicious version of a childhood favorite. Designed with a left sided carb hole, this ice cream cone is very thick and durable. A great piece for taking on adventures because of it's low key design. They say too much ice cream is not good for you, but what if it's stuffed with a bunch of greens. Now is it really that bad?



Features:

Borosilicate Glass

Intricate Lampwork

Left Sided Carb Hole

Textured Glass Design

Empire Glassworks Stamp



Dimensions:

Length: 6.0" Width: 2" Weight: 200 Grams



*Individually Handcrafted Art Piece - Limited Quantity and Availability

Show more