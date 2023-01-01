The long awaited Empire Glassworks official PuffCo Peak attachments are now available for a loving home.



This model features the Empire's iconic Sriracha Bottle pipe line. Designed with a single slit percolator, this oil rig will stir up your terps for the finest smoke. Standing at only five and a half inches tall and two inches wide, you will be astounded by the way this thing shreds. Can you feel the heat?



Features:



Borosilicate / Pyrex Glass

Worked Body

Custom Empire Glassworks Decal

Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece.

Matching Carb Cap Included



Dimensions:

Height: 5.5" Width: 2.0" Weight: 9oz



Notes:

Limited Quantity and Availability.

