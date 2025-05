Relax and Unwind by soaking in a bath tub enriched with our Hemp Bath Tea Salts. With our Hemp Bath Tea Salts, you will soothe your ache muscles and moisturize your skin at the same time.



Our Hemp Bath Tea Salts is effective for:



Relieving aches and pain

Moisturizing skin

Aromatherapy

This product DO NOT cause any psychoactive effects.

