About this product
Directions: Using the applicator provided, lightly apply a small amount over fine lines to be treated and then gently smooth over lines. Formulated specifically for use on lips and delicate eye area. Apply in the morning after cleansing your skin and before applying Heart & Body Naturals Hydrate AM/PM Moisturizer. Apply in the evening, followed by Revive Facial Serum and Hydrate AM/PM Moisturizer.
INGREDIENTS:
Nigella Sativa (Black Seed) Oil, Unrefined Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp (Seed) Oil, Calendula Officinalis (Pot Marigold) Flower Extract, Aspalathus Linearis (Rooibos) Leaf Extract, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Seed Oil, Boswellia carteri (Frankincense) Essential Oil, Adansonia Digitata (Baobab) Seed Oil, Alpha Hydroxy (Glycolic, Tartaric, Malic) Acids, Organic Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Leaf) Juice Extract, Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Cucurbita Pepo (Pumpkin) Seed Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Flower Extract, Organic Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Fruit Extract, Vaccinium Angustifolium (Blueberry) Seed Extract, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Plumeria obtuse (Frangipani) Essential Oil, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Essential Oil, Pelargonium graveolens (Rose Geranium) Essential Oil, Sclerocarya Birrea (Marula) Oil, Xanthan Gumn, Cupressus sempervirens (Cypress) Essential Oil
About this brand
* Free of chemical fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides
* Extracted from hemp grown using organic, non-GMO seeds
* Grown outdoors in Kentucky soil
* Independently tested using the highest quality standards and control
* Created using the full-spectrum cannabis plant
* Extracted using a subcritical C02 method instead of harsh solvents. CO2 is a much healthier choice than other potential solvents and is "generally regarded as safe" (GRAS) by the FDA.
* Overseen by our agricultural partner's in-house team of scientists, researchers, product developers, and professors who work at the universities in Kentucky.
* Extracted from hemp dried using a proprietary fresh-lock drying system developed by our agricultural partners that basically eliminates all of the molds and pathogens that can happen due to flash processing. This means all phytochemicals are intact when the consumer receives the end product.
Downloadable copies of our third-party lab results can be found at http://hbnaturals.com/documentation.asp