About this product
Directions: Massage a small amount over damp face, neck, and décolletage in a gentle, circular motion. Rinse thoroughly with cool water and pat dry. Adjust use based on your skincare needs. Can be used daily or alternate with Heart & Body Naturals Charcoal & Cacao Bar. For best results follow with Heart & Body Naturals Repair Fine Line Cream, Revive Facial Serum, and Hydrate AM/PM Moisturizer.
INGREDIENTS:
Nigella Sativa (Black Seed) Oil, Unrefined Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp (Seed) Oil, Organic Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot ) Kernel Oil, Boswellia carteri (Frankincense) Essential Oil, Organic Melia Azadirachta (Neem) Seed Oil, Organic Acer Saccharinum (Sugar Maple) Extract, Alpha Hydroxy (Glycolic, Tartaric, Malic) Acids, Organic Saccharum Officinarum (Sugar Cane) Extract, Organic Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Leaf) Juice Extract, Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Seed Oil, Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Vegetable Emulsifying Wax, Organic Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Organic Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Powder Extract, Organic Vaccinium Myrtillus (Bilberry) Fruit Extract, Organic Citrus Sinensis (Orange) Peel Extract, Organic Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Fruit Extract, Organic Citrus Medica Limonum (Lemon) Peel Extract, Organic Salix Alba (White Willow) Bark Extract, Plumeria obtuse (frangipani) Essential Oil, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Essential Oil, Pelargonium graveolens (Rose Geranium) Essential Oil, L-Glutamic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Organic Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter) Fruit, Quercetin, Cupressus sempervirens (Cypress) Essential Oil
About this brand
* Free of chemical fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides
* Extracted from hemp grown using organic, non-GMO seeds
* Grown outdoors in Kentucky soil
* Independently tested using the highest quality standards and control
* Created using the full-spectrum cannabis plant
* Extracted using a subcritical C02 method instead of harsh solvents. CO2 is a much healthier choice than other potential solvents and is "generally regarded as safe" (GRAS) by the FDA.
* Overseen by our agricultural partner's in-house team of scientists, researchers, product developers, and professors who work at the universities in Kentucky.
* Extracted from hemp dried using a proprietary fresh-lock drying system developed by our agricultural partners that basically eliminates all of the molds and pathogens that can happen due to flash processing. This means all phytochemicals are intact when the consumer receives the end product.
Downloadable copies of our third-party lab results can be found at http://hbnaturals.com/documentation.asp