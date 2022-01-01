About this product
Directions: Apply morning and evening after cleansing. Smooth onto cleansed skin with a gentle upward and outward motion. For best results use with Heart & Body Naturals Clean 3-in-1 Cleanser, Repair Fine Line Cream, and Revive Facial Serum.
INGREDIENTS:
Nigella Sativa (Black Seed) Oil, Unrefined Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp (Seed) Oil, Boswellia carteri (Frankincense) Essential Oil, Whole Plant Phytocannabinoid Rich Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Extract, Whole Plant Organic Cocos Nucifere (Coconut) Oil, Organic Laminaria Digitat (Sea Kelp) Extract, Organic Vaccinium Myrtillus (Bilberry) Fruit Extract, Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Alpha Hydroxy (Glycolic, Tartaric, Malic) Acids, Organic Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Fruit Extract, Organic Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot ) Kernel Oil, Organic Citrus Medica Limonum (Lemon) Peel Extract, Organic Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Leaf) Juice Extract, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Organic Melia Azadirachta (Neem) Seed Oil, Organic Acer Saccharinum (Sugar Maple) Extract, Organic Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter) Fruit, Organic Salix Alba (White Willow) Bark Extract, Organic Saccharum Officinarum (Sugar Cane) Extract, Organic Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Organic Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Powder Extract, Plumeria obtuse (Frangipani) Essential Oil, Organic Citrus Sinensis (Orange) Peel Extract, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Essential Oil, Pelargonium graveolens (Rose Geranium) Essential Oil, Xanthan Gumn, Cupressus sempervirens (Cypress) Essential Oil
About this brand
* Free of chemical fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides
* Extracted from hemp grown using organic, non-GMO seeds
* Grown outdoors in Kentucky soil
* Independently tested using the highest quality standards and control
* Created using the full-spectrum cannabis plant
* Extracted using a subcritical C02 method instead of harsh solvents. CO2 is a much healthier choice than other potential solvents and is "generally regarded as safe" (GRAS) by the FDA.
* Overseen by our agricultural partner's in-house team of scientists, researchers, product developers, and professors who work at the universities in Kentucky.
* Extracted from hemp dried using a proprietary fresh-lock drying system developed by our agricultural partners that basically eliminates all of the molds and pathogens that can happen due to flash processing. This means all phytochemicals are intact when the consumer receives the end product.
Downloadable copies of our third-party lab results can be found at http://hbnaturals.com/documentation.asp