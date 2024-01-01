About this product
This blend was formulated for relief from chronic joint pain, arthritis, and hip dysplasia. Many aging animals suffer from arthritis and other forms of joint pain, some of which may be the result of past injuries.
Animals that are in pain cannot always tell us of their pain until they become lame or show disability. This blend provides warmth and boost circulation to the areas allowing the body to experience much-needed pain relief.
Not To Be Used With
Cats: due to their highly sensitive metabolic systems; their livers cannot metabolize terpenes.
Fish and Reptiles: due to their pH levels and aquatic environment.
Birds: due to their respiratory and metabolic systems.
Rodents & small mammals (gerbils, hamsters, rabbits, rats, etc.): there is not enough research on the use of Essential Oils with these animals to determine a safe use.
INGREDIENTS:
Origanum majorana (Marjoram, sweet); Piper nigrum (Black Pepper), Mentha piperita (Peppermint), Zingiber officinale (Ginger Root), Rosemarinus officinalis ct. cineole (Rosemary ct. 1,8 cineole), Sesamum indicum (Sesame Seed), Cannabis sativa (Hemp Seed) Oil,
Animals that are in pain cannot always tell us of their pain until they become lame or show disability. This blend provides warmth and boost circulation to the areas allowing the body to experience much-needed pain relief.
Not To Be Used With
Cats: due to their highly sensitive metabolic systems; their livers cannot metabolize terpenes.
Fish and Reptiles: due to their pH levels and aquatic environment.
Birds: due to their respiratory and metabolic systems.
Rodents & small mammals (gerbils, hamsters, rabbits, rats, etc.): there is not enough research on the use of Essential Oils with these animals to determine a safe use.
INGREDIENTS:
Origanum majorana (Marjoram, sweet); Piper nigrum (Black Pepper), Mentha piperita (Peppermint), Zingiber officinale (Ginger Root), Rosemarinus officinalis ct. cineole (Rosemary ct. 1,8 cineole), Sesamum indicum (Sesame Seed), Cannabis sativa (Hemp Seed) Oil,
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HBN Endless Possibilities
All Natural and Organic, our products are proudly manufactured in the USA following current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), and we've taken the extra step to display our 3rd-party batch testing on our website. Each product's test results include a separate analysis for the cannabinoid profile, potential microbial life, mold, heavy metals, residual solvents, and pesticides/herbicides/insecticides, so when you consume any of our hemp products you can know what's actually in it. Independent, 3rd-party lab test results below show that our CBD oil is...
* Free of chemical fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides
* Extracted from hemp grown using organic, non-GMO seeds
* Grown outdoors in Kentucky soil
* Independently tested using the highest quality standards and control
* Created using the full-spectrum cannabis plant
* Extracted using a subcritical C02 method instead of harsh solvents. CO2 is a much healthier choice than other potential solvents and is "generally regarded as safe" (GRAS) by the FDA.
* Overseen by our agricultural partner's in-house team of scientists, researchers, product developers, and professors who work at the universities in Kentucky.
* Extracted from hemp dried using a proprietary fresh-lock drying system developed by our agricultural partners that basically eliminates all of the molds and pathogens that can happen due to flash processing. This means all phytochemicals are intact when the consumer receives the end product.
Downloadable copies of our third-party lab results can be found at http://hbnaturals.com/documentation.asp
* Free of chemical fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides
* Extracted from hemp grown using organic, non-GMO seeds
* Grown outdoors in Kentucky soil
* Independently tested using the highest quality standards and control
* Created using the full-spectrum cannabis plant
* Extracted using a subcritical C02 method instead of harsh solvents. CO2 is a much healthier choice than other potential solvents and is "generally regarded as safe" (GRAS) by the FDA.
* Overseen by our agricultural partner's in-house team of scientists, researchers, product developers, and professors who work at the universities in Kentucky.
* Extracted from hemp dried using a proprietary fresh-lock drying system developed by our agricultural partners that basically eliminates all of the molds and pathogens that can happen due to flash processing. This means all phytochemicals are intact when the consumer receives the end product.
Downloadable copies of our third-party lab results can be found at http://hbnaturals.com/documentation.asp
Notice a problem?Report this item