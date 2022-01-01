About this product
Directions: Apply nightly on your face, neck, and décolletage after you cleanse. Place a pea-sized amount of Revive on fingertips and spread evenly over skin with gentle circular, upward motions. Revive should absorb within 5 minutes. Do not use too much. Your skin should feel soft, but not oily. Follow with Heart & Body Naturals Hydrate AM/PM Moisturizer.
INGREDIENTS:
Nigella Sativa (Black Seed) Oil, Unrefined Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp (Seed) Oil, Daucus Carota Sativa (Carrot) Seed Oil, Limnanthes (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil, Boswellia carteri (Frankincense) Essential Oil, Retinyl (Vitamin A) Palmitate, Organic Saccharum Officinarum (Sugar Cane) Extract, Pantothenic (Vitamin B3, B5) Acids, Organic Vaccinium Myrtillus (Bilberry) Fruit Extract, Organic Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Leaf) Juice Extract, Alpha Hydroxy (Glycolic, Lipoic, Tartaric, Malic) Acids, Organic Acer Saccharinum (Sugar Maple) Extract, Organic Cocos Nucifere (Coconut) Oil, Rose Damascena (Rose) Flower Water, DMAE Bitartrate (Vegetable Source), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Coenzyme Q10, Organic Citrus Sinensis (Orange) Peel Extract, Organic Citrus Medica Limonum (Lemon) Peel Extract, Organic Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Fruit Extract, Plumeria obtuse (Frangipani) Essential Oil, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Essential Oil, Pelargonium graveolens (Rose Geranium) Essential Oil, Xanthan Gumn, Cupressus sempervirens (Cypress) Essential Oil
About this brand
* Free of chemical fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides
* Extracted from hemp grown using organic, non-GMO seeds
* Grown outdoors in Kentucky soil
* Independently tested using the highest quality standards and control
* Created using the full-spectrum cannabis plant
* Extracted using a subcritical C02 method instead of harsh solvents. CO2 is a much healthier choice than other potential solvents and is "generally regarded as safe" (GRAS) by the FDA.
* Overseen by our agricultural partner's in-house team of scientists, researchers, product developers, and professors who work at the universities in Kentucky.
* Extracted from hemp dried using a proprietary fresh-lock drying system developed by our agricultural partners that basically eliminates all of the molds and pathogens that can happen due to flash processing. This means all phytochemicals are intact when the consumer receives the end product.
Downloadable copies of our third-party lab results can be found at http://hbnaturals.com/documentation.asp