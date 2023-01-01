Our newest Emily joins the family of one of our most popular sized carry bags.﻿ This little smell proof pouch with an odor controlled zipper just like all of our bags. But don't let it's size fool you, this smell proof weed storage bag is small enough to fit into a regular flap bag, can sit in the palm of your hand and still has ample room to fit a container a bowl and a lighter. In a variety of fun fabrics for a smile every time you use it - get ready to fall in love!



Size: 3.5" x 5" x 2"



Use code: Leafly15 for 15% off!

