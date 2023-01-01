Emily Rose is a little smell-proof pouch with an odor-controlled zipper . But don't let it's size fool you, this little weed bag is small enough to fit into a purse, and has ample room to fit a container a bowl and a lighter. This photo is of an award winning rose from the Portland Rose Garden was the inspiration for this unique print. Called Rock & Roll it suits this little rockin' bag! Emily Rose is a little smell proof pouch with an odor controlled zipper just like all of our bags. But don't let it's size fool you, this smell proof weed storage bag is small enough to fit into a regular flap bag, can sit in the palm of your hand but has ample room to fit a container a bowl and a lighter. In beautiful, fun fabrics, smile every time you use it!



Size 3.5" x 5" x 2"



Use code: Leafly15 for 15% off!

