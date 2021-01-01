Loading…
Logo for the brand estora

estora

OG Kush

About this product

Plant type: Hybrid: Sativa dominant

What you’ll see: medium, light-green flowers with somewhat fluffy buds with tones of olive.

Aroma: Woody floral aroma with hints of clove and fresh citrus.

Cannabinoid: THC Dominant

Each gram of OG Kush contains <1% CBD and 17 -23% THC.
