estora

Pennywise

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 7%CBD 8%

About this product

Plant type: Hybrid: Indica Dominant

What you'll see: The medium-sized flowers are rich in olive tones, and entwined in rustic orange hairs; any exposed green tones brightened by trichomes.

Aroma: woody aroma has traces of sweet, fruity notes reminding some people of earl Gray tea.

Cannabinoid: 1:1

Each gram of Pennywise contains 7-13% CBD and 5-11% THC.

Pennywise effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
307 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!