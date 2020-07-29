estora
Pennywise
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 7%CBD 8%
About this product
Plant type: Hybrid: Indica Dominant
What you'll see: The medium-sized flowers are rich in olive tones, and entwined in rustic orange hairs; any exposed green tones brightened by trichomes.
Aroma: woody aroma has traces of sweet, fruity notes reminding some people of earl Gray tea.
Cannabinoid: 1:1
Each gram of Pennywise contains 7-13% CBD and 5-11% THC.
Pennywise effects
Reported by real people like you
307 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
