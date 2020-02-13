Loading…
estora

Royal Purple Kush

IndicaTHC 18%CBD

Plant Type: Hybrid: Indica Dominant

What you'll see: Big dense buds, occasionally purple, with prominent amber pistils.

Aroma: earthy, spicy aroma with hints of hops and clove. It reminds our growers of incense.

Cannabinoid: THC Dominant

Each gram of Royal Purple Kush contains <1% CBD and 17-23% THC.

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
