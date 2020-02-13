estora
Royal Purple Kush
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Plant Type: Hybrid: Indica Dominant
What you'll see: Big dense buds, occasionally purple, with prominent amber pistils.
Aroma: earthy, spicy aroma with hints of hops and clove. It reminds our growers of incense.
Cannabinoid: THC Dominant
Each gram of Royal Purple Kush contains <1% CBD and 17-23% THC.
Royal Purple Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
