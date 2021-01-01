estora
Sensi Star
About this product
Plant type: Hybrid-Indica dominant
What you’ll see: quite dense and medium sized flowers. The light olive tones of the buds are offset by an abundance of amber pistils and a frosty coating of trichomes.
Aroma: musky, woody pine smell with hints of citrus and sweet clove.
Cannabinoid: THC Dominant
Each gram of Sensi Star contains <1% CBD and 17-23% THC.
What you’ll see: quite dense and medium sized flowers. The light olive tones of the buds are offset by an abundance of amber pistils and a frosty coating of trichomes.
Aroma: musky, woody pine smell with hints of citrus and sweet clove.
Cannabinoid: THC Dominant
Each gram of Sensi Star contains <1% CBD and 17-23% THC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!