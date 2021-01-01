Loading…
Logo for the brand estora

estora

Sensi Star

Plant type: Hybrid-Indica dominant

What you’ll see: quite dense and medium sized flowers. The light olive tones of the buds are offset by an abundance of amber pistils and a frosty coating of trichomes.

Aroma: musky, woody pine smell with hints of citrus and sweet clove.

Cannabinoid: THC Dominant

Each gram of Sensi Star contains <1% CBD and 17-23% THC.
