estora
White Shark
About this product
Plant type: Hybrid: Indica Dominant
What you’ll see: bright green buds with hints of purple all throughout, tamed by white frosty trichomes.
Aroma: A sweet fruit aroma trailed by earthy wood tones.
Cannabinoid: THC Dominant
Each gram of White Shark contains <1 % CBD and 16-22% THC.
