Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand estora

estora

White Shark

About this product

Plant type: Hybrid: Indica Dominant

What you’ll see: bright green buds with hints of purple all throughout, tamed by white frosty trichomes.

Aroma: A sweet fruit aroma trailed by earthy wood tones.

Cannabinoid: THC Dominant

Each gram of White Shark contains <1 % CBD and 16-22% THC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!