About this product

This bath bomb is handmade with full spectrum cannabis distillate, high quality, nourishing ingredients and natural essential oils.



The Lover Bath Bomb by Eve & Co is handmade with full spectrum cannabis distillate, high quality, nourishing ingredients and natural essential oils. Inspired by both fire and ice, this THC-dominant formulation features natural peppermint oil, a touch of natural cinnamon oil, and has a sweet finish thanks to a natural grapefruit oil. All of this makes for an invigorating experience. The Lover will tingle all of your senses!