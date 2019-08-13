About this product
Made in the USA
We are proud to say that all of our products are manufactured exclusively in our Northern California shop with 100% domestically sourced materials.
Product description
Our unique metal spoon pipe is truly one of a kind. With the design of a glass spoon pipe, but without the fragility. It features a grade 2 titanium bowl with an anodized aluminum body. The aluminum body makes this pipe lightweight and extremely durable. The patent pending hollowed design provides for better smoke expansion for an overall smoother hit. With a hand-anodized custom finish and an integrated 10 mm nail attachment for smoking concentrates, this is the last smoking pipe you’ll ever need.
Main Features
10 mm nail attachment integrated into carburetor hole for conversion into a nectar collector/honey straw
Bowl made from ASTM B348 Grade 2 titanium
Hollowed body made of 6061-T6511 aluminum
Custom hand anodized finish (because every piece is anodized by hand, patterns will vary as every piece is unique and one of kind)
Specifications
Weight 70 grams
Dimensions 4” long
About this brand
Everlast Metal Pipes
We pride ourselves in creating new, innovative and classy smoking products that are built-to-last and made in the USA with the highest quality domestically sourced materials.