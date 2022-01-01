About this product
NOTE: If you buy a pipe it already comes with a nail. This is only if you need a replacement or want a good quality American made titanium nail.
Made in the USA
We are proud to say that all of our products are manufactured exclusively in our Northern California shop with 100% domestically sourced materials.
Product description
Made with 100% domestically sourced grade 2 titanium. The 10mm titanium nail fits perfectly into our pipes, turning it into the ideal nectar collector or honey straw.
Main Features
Made from ASTM B348 Grade 2 Titanium
10 mm Joint
Specifications
Weight 4.6 grams
Dimensions 1 ½" long
About this brand
Everlast Metal Pipes
We pride ourselves in creating new, innovative and classy smoking products that are built-to-last and made in the USA with the highest quality domestically sourced materials.