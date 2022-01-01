NOTE: If you buy a pipe it already comes with a nail. This is only if you need a replacement or want a good quality American made titanium nail.

Made in the USA



We are proud to say that all of our products are manufactured exclusively in our Northern California shop with 100% domestically sourced materials.



Product description



Made with 100% domestically sourced grade 2 titanium. The 10mm titanium nail fits perfectly into our pipes, turning it into the ideal nectar collector or honey straw.



Main Features



Made from ASTM B348 Grade 2 Titanium

10 mm Joint

Specifications



Weight 4.6 grams

Dimensions 1 ½" long