Premium Blazy Susan Joint Rolling Kit 🎰 Perforated filter tips
🎰 8 Meter roll of rolling papers!
🎰 Lets you choose you joint size
🎰 Non GMO
🎰 Vegan
🎰 Pink Papers
🎰 Blazy Susan product
Description Roll up in style with the Blazy Susan High Roller Kit. This premium joint rolling kit comes with perforated filter tips, and an 8 meter roll of rolling papers, so you can choose your own joint size for custom blazin. Get your hands on this Premium Kit and light up like a high roller!
Specifications Style - Rolling Kit
Brand - Blazy Susan
