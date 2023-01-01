About this product
A Mystery Box with a Sprinkle of Magic
🌈 Mystery box with Magical, Rainbow, Mushroom Vibes!
🌈 Magical Items to help you on your journey
🌈 Three tiers to choose from, Starter, Lifted, and Premium
🌈 Each box is hand selected by the E420 team!
🌈 Great box for those who love rainbows and the mystic!
🌈 Tons of magical items!
Description
Dive into a mysterious world of rainbows and mysticism with the E420 Magical Rainbow Mystery Box! Each one of our hand-selected boxes is filled with all sorts of colorful goodies, from starter to premium, designed to enchant and add a sprinkle of magic to your life! So, go ahead, take a journey and explore what the E420 team has in store for you! 🌈
Each box can possibly contain multiple items like a Stash Jar, Grinder, Rolling Tray, Dab Tool, Pipe, even a Bong. On top of the possible essentials, our staff will hand pick other possible items to drop in the mix like torches, dab mats, rolling papers, and ash trays
The E420 Magical Rainbow Mystery box is full of fun rainbow surprises! Inspired by all things magical, think Unicorns, Mushrooms, and Rainbows! Take a trip to with the Magical Rainbow Mystery Box.
Specifications
Style -Mystery Box
Brand - Everything 420
About this brand
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
