If You Love E420, Then This is the Box For You!

❓ Three tiers to choose from, Starter, Lifted, and Premium



❓ Each box is hand selected by the E420 team!



❓ GREAT gift for stoners!



❓ The best box E420 has put together, EVER!



❓ Tons of mystery items!



❓ "What's In The Box?!" - Brad Pitt



Description

Everything 420 wants you to feel the love (and the savings) with the official and one of a kind E420 Mystery Box! This Mystery box is like no other, hand picked by team members here at Everything 420. If you enjoy what we sell on the site, you NEED this box!



Each box can possibly contain multiple items like a Stash Jar, Grinder, Rolling Tray, Dab Tool, even a Bong (Before you ask, yep, even the Starter Box!). On top of the possible essentials, our staff will hand pick other items to drop in the mix like torches, dab mats, rolling papers, ash trays, heck, even a second bong if they're feelin' like it!



The value of the mystery box can range from 2 - 3 times the cost of the actual products! Spike Leaf told us there may even be a couple of $500 boxes sprinkled in just to keep things interesting. So what are you waiting for?! We can't keep this up forever, so roll the dice and unlock a mystery!



Specifications

Style -Mystery Box



Brand - Everything 420

