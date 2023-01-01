About this product
If You Love E420, Then This is the Box For You!
❓ Three tiers to choose from, Starter, Lifted, and Premium
❓ Each box is hand selected by the E420 team!
❓ GREAT gift for stoners!
❓ The best box E420 has put together, EVER!
❓ Tons of mystery items!
❓ "What's In The Box?!" - Brad Pitt
Description
Everything 420 wants you to feel the love (and the savings) with the official and one of a kind E420 Mystery Box! This Mystery box is like no other, hand picked by team members here at Everything 420. If you enjoy what we sell on the site, you NEED this box!
Each box can possibly contain multiple items like a Stash Jar, Grinder, Rolling Tray, Dab Tool, even a Bong (Before you ask, yep, even the Starter Box!). On top of the possible essentials, our staff will hand pick other items to drop in the mix like torches, dab mats, rolling papers, ash trays, heck, even a second bong if they're feelin' like it!
The value of the mystery box can range from 2 - 3 times the cost of the actual products! Spike Leaf told us there may even be a couple of $500 boxes sprinkled in just to keep things interesting. So what are you waiting for?! We can't keep this up forever, so roll the dice and unlock a mystery!
Specifications
Style -Mystery Box
Brand - Everything 420
❓ Three tiers to choose from, Starter, Lifted, and Premium
❓ Each box is hand selected by the E420 team!
❓ GREAT gift for stoners!
❓ The best box E420 has put together, EVER!
❓ Tons of mystery items!
❓ "What's In The Box?!" - Brad Pitt
Description
Everything 420 wants you to feel the love (and the savings) with the official and one of a kind E420 Mystery Box! This Mystery box is like no other, hand picked by team members here at Everything 420. If you enjoy what we sell on the site, you NEED this box!
Each box can possibly contain multiple items like a Stash Jar, Grinder, Rolling Tray, Dab Tool, even a Bong (Before you ask, yep, even the Starter Box!). On top of the possible essentials, our staff will hand pick other items to drop in the mix like torches, dab mats, rolling papers, ash trays, heck, even a second bong if they're feelin' like it!
The value of the mystery box can range from 2 - 3 times the cost of the actual products! Spike Leaf told us there may even be a couple of $500 boxes sprinkled in just to keep things interesting. So what are you waiting for?! We can't keep this up forever, so roll the dice and unlock a mystery!
Specifications
Style -Mystery Box
Brand - Everything 420
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.