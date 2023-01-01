About this product
A Dab Lovers Dream Box
❓ Dab Rig included in each tier!
❓ Three tiers to choose from, Starter, Lifted, and Premium
❓ Each item in the box is hand selected by the E420 team!
❓ GREAT gift for stoners looking for great Dab Rigs!
❓ Premium Dab Rigs!
❓ Extra items!
Description
The E420 Mystery Dab Box is tailored to those who prefer the dab life! In each box you'll find at LEAST one dab rig and other items to help that dabbing experience. The HIGHER the tier, the better the box, and even more items included!
When you purchase the E420 Mystery Dab Box, you can expect to find tons of items you've probably seen on the site before! Possible items could include dab tools, dab mats, carb caps, rolling trays, bangers, torches, and of course a dab rig! This box is great for beginners looking to get into dabbing, or stoners looking to expand with some awesome items!
Specifications
Style - Mystery Box
Brand - Everything 420
About this brand
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
