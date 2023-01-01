A Dab Lovers Dream Box

❓ Dab Rig included in each tier!



❓ Three tiers to choose from, Starter, Lifted, and Premium



❓ Each item in the box is hand selected by the E420 team!



❓ GREAT gift for stoners looking for great Dab Rigs!



❓ Premium Dab Rigs!



❓ Extra items!



Description

The E420 Mystery Dab Box is tailored to those who prefer the dab life! In each box you'll find at LEAST one dab rig and other items to help that dabbing experience. The HIGHER the tier, the better the box, and even more items included!



When you purchase the E420 Mystery Dab Box, you can expect to find tons of items you've probably seen on the site before! Possible items could include dab tools, dab mats, carb caps, rolling trays, bangers, torches, and of course a dab rig! This box is great for beginners looking to get into dabbing, or stoners looking to expand with some awesome items!



Specifications

Style - Mystery Box



Brand - Everything 420

