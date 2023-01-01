About this product
Roll Out a Good Time with The Mystery Rolling Box
❓ Our most loaded up box!
❓ Three tiers to choose from, Starter, Lifted, and Premium
❓ Each item in the box is hand selected by the E420 team!
❓ Value of 2 to 2.5x the cost of the box!
❓ GREAT gift for stoners looking for TONS of items!
❓ Premium Mystery Box!
❓ Great Value!
Description
The E420 Mystery Rolling Box is the most loaded up box we carry! If you're a fan of rolling your joints, blunts, and wraps, this is the box for you! The Mystery Rolling Box has tons of items that will be sure to please anyone looking to roll out!
When you purchase the E420 Mystery Rolling Box, you can expect to find tons of items you've probably seen on the site before! Possible items could include Stash Jars, Grinders, Rolling Papers, Wraps, Ashtrays, Cleaners and more! This box is great for beginners looking to get into rolling, but is also a fantastic stoner gift!
I don't want to give too much away, but each tier also comes with a guaranteed Shroomba, E420's resident magical mushroom vacuum!
Specifications
Style - Mystery Box
Brand - Everything 420
About this brand
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
