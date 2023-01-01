Roll Out a Good Time with The Mystery Rolling Box

❓ Our most loaded up box!



❓ Three tiers to choose from, Starter, Lifted, and Premium



❓ Each item in the box is hand selected by the E420 team!



❓ Value of 2 to 2.5x the cost of the box!



❓ GREAT gift for stoners looking for TONS of items!



❓ Premium Mystery Box!



❓ Great Value!



Description

The E420 Mystery Rolling Box is the most loaded up box we carry! If you're a fan of rolling your joints, blunts, and wraps, this is the box for you! The Mystery Rolling Box has tons of items that will be sure to please anyone looking to roll out!



When you purchase the E420 Mystery Rolling Box, you can expect to find tons of items you've probably seen on the site before! Possible items could include Stash Jars, Grinders, Rolling Papers, Wraps, Ashtrays, Cleaners and more! This box is great for beginners looking to get into rolling, but is also a fantastic stoner gift!



I don't want to give too much away, but each tier also comes with a guaranteed Shroomba, E420's resident magical mushroom vacuum!



Specifications

Style - Mystery Box



Brand - Everything 420

Show more