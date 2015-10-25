Experion Wellness
Lemon Zkittle
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
A hybrid strain that is a result of crossbreeding ‘Las Vegas Lemon Skunk’ & ‘Zkittlez’. She produces bright green buds with a tinge of yellow, while being accompanied by a raw citrus taste & rich lemon aroma for a soothing experience. Lemon Zkittle is pesticide free, hand harvested and hand trimmed. Although the balance between Sativa & Indica is quite harmonious, this heavy hitter took 1st place for best Sativa at the 2018 Highlife Cup, held in the Netherlands.
Producer:
Cultivated by Licenced Producer Experion Biotechnologies in Mission, BC. Lemon Zkittlez bright yellow and green buds are small batch, pesticide free, hand-harvested and hand-trimmed.
Lemon Skunk effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
750 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
