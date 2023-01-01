Loading...visit extrax.com

Extrax Premium Cannabis Co. is a leading producer of premium quality cannabis products, offering customers an extensive range of strains in California. We focus on quality and use the finest ingredients to ensure a superior product.

In addition, we enrich our live resin cannabis extract with high-potency THC oil, providing a truly premium experience for the user. We partner with some of California's most innovative farms and extractors with a passion and love for quality. We produce products for seasoned cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers; it's premium crafted cannabis at your fingertips.
State License(s)
C12-0000387

Marshmallow OG Extrax Premium Cannabis Co Flower 1/8
Berry Gelato Extrax Premium Cannabis Co Disposable
Maui Wowie Extrax Premium Cannabis Co Cartridge 1G

