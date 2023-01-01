If you want to prolong the life of your silicone devices then regular cleaning with Eyce Silicone Cleaner is highly suggested, not just for maintaining longevity but also for optimum performance of your silicone devices. Our cleaner is laboratory formulated which is plant based, nontoxic and designed to remove nasty gunk buildup from inside your pipes. This cleaner also contains NO ALCOHOL which does not cause any damage to silicone like most cleaners will.

