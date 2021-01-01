Farmstead
Farmstead North 40 Black Cherry Punch
Black Cherry Punch is an Indica dominant hybrid, cultivated with genetics from Blackberry Kush and Cherry Pie. This cultivar is appreciated for it's striking purple hues, rich terpene profile and high THC content. These smaller buds clock in at 27% THC. Their flavor is fruity, with earthy nuances at the beginning, a sweet floral background and a penetrating aroma of wood with a hint of blueberry pie
Cultivar Lineage: Blackberry Kush, Cherry Pie
Farmstead North 40 Black Cherry Punch is available in the following formats:
3.5 gram
7 gram
