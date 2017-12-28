Farmstead
Farmstead North 40 Green Cush Pre-Rolls
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Previously dubbed “Green Crack” by a hip-hop legend and cannabis connoisseur, North 40 Green Cush is a beloved and potent Sativa. This bud has major bag appeal with pale green to yellow leaves, rust-coloured pistils, and a healthy coating of milky trichomes. The dynamic scent pairs bright citrus with undertones of earth, wood, and a hint of spice.
Cultivar Lineage: Skunk #1, Afghani Landrace Indica
Farmstead North 40 Green Cush pre-rolls are available in the following formats:
3 x 0.3g
4 x 0.5g
1 x 0.7g
1 x 1g
Green Crack effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
4,677 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
