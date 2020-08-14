About this product
Bud description
Round plump berries, oozing with berriful resin. Like forest fruits dipped in sugar. Users will get great delight as these deep purple buds are crumbled up into the grinder.
Smoke Report
As a potent Indica, novices may find its effects very couchlocking, making you feel lazy and sleepy. Cannabis connoisseurs, on the other hand, will enjoy the relaxing fruity body high making it the perfect smoke for that peaceful evening moment of quiet.
Plant Appearance
An Indica-like structure, with a very bushy growth. Tight internodal spacing and a swollen main cola developing in the center. Growers can expect a plant of up to 1.1m and rich purple hues covering the plant from leaf to bud.
Grow tips
Cover her basic needs of water, light and humidity and you’ll have your very own Blackberry bush within no time. More experienced growers can attempt some light defoliation to help light access. Ideally she’ll do her best with 18 hours of light daily. Make sure to go easy on the nutriments and start flushing two weeks before harvesting.
Taste
A rich Kushy and berry flavor will overwhelm your palate. With very little citrus tastes, Blackberry brings a wholesome flavor of forest berries with earthy undertones, making its flavor quite unique.
SPECS:
Taste: Berry
Room: Indoor / Outdoor
Gender: Feminized
Genes: Mostly Indica
Genetics: Blackberry Kush Autoflowering
Flowering: 9 weeks seed to Harvest
Harvest: XL
Height US: up to 45 inches
Height EU: 70-110cm
THC: 23%
CBD: Low
Autoflowering: Yes
Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/blackberry
About this strain
Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Blackberry. Blackberry Kush produces relaxing effects, and is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high. Blackberry Kush offers a hashy flavor profile with a jet fuel taste and aroma balanced out with sweet berries. According to growers, this strain is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yield.
Blackberry Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
Over the years, Fast Buds team have been working hard to create our top shelf strains, and all the hard work has been paying off. We’ve had the opportunity to compete in cannabis cups all over the world, from the USA to South America. We can now say we have award winning autoflowering genetics, having won several cups internationally.
From the beginning of our inception, our team has expanded to a large multi-cultural group of professionals, all with a great passion for contributing the best of the best to the cannabis community. With team players from all over the world including the USA, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Chile, and Russia.
Represented around the globe, Fast Buds is continuously advancing and growing, and one day we hope to be available to everyone with a love for growing. Enjoy growing faster with Fast Buds!