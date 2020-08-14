Our Blackberry Auto took first place at the Oregon Autoflower cup and is a great choice for first growers and Indica fans. This strain boasts up to 23% THC and is made up of some of our finest genetics, making it a tall growing plant with a great harvest reaching up to 110cm in height.



Bud description

Round plump berries, oozing with berriful resin. Like forest fruits dipped in sugar. Users will get great delight as these deep purple buds are crumbled up into the grinder.



Smoke Report

As a potent Indica, novices may find its effects very couchlocking, making you feel lazy and sleepy. Cannabis connoisseurs, on the other hand, will enjoy the relaxing fruity body high making it the perfect smoke for that peaceful evening moment of quiet.



Plant Appearance

An Indica-like structure, with a very bushy growth. Tight internodal spacing and a swollen main cola developing in the center. Growers can expect a plant of up to 1.1m and rich purple hues covering the plant from leaf to bud.



Grow tips

Cover her basic needs of water, light and humidity and you’ll have your very own Blackberry bush within no time. More experienced growers can attempt some light defoliation to help light access. Ideally she’ll do her best with 18 hours of light daily. Make sure to go easy on the nutriments and start flushing two weeks before harvesting.



Taste

A rich Kushy and berry flavor will overwhelm your palate. With very little citrus tastes, Blackberry brings a wholesome flavor of forest berries with earthy undertones, making its flavor quite unique.



SPECS:

Taste: Berry

Room: Indoor / Outdoor

Gender: Feminized

Genes: Mostly Indica

Genetics: Blackberry Kush Autoflowering

Flowering: 9 weeks seed to Harvest

Harvest: XL

Height US: up to 45 inches

Height EU: 70-110cm

THC: 23%

CBD: Low

Autoflowering: Yes



Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/blackberry



#Blackberry #BlackberryKush #Pineapple #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos