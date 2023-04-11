GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420

What Cannabis Dreams Are Made Of.

Extremely productive. Expect up to 600gr/m2 of buds that will be glistening in trichomes.

A monstrous Sativa. Being approx. 75% Sativa, this plant will grow up to 110cm with an insanely long main cola and side branches.

Ideal for commercial growers. A great choice for those looking for potent and high-yielding plants that produce exquisite resin.

Unique bag-appeal. The buds boast a beautiful mix of green and purple hues with thick orange pistils.

Guess the terps! The delicious tropical terps with floral hints will keep you guessing at every puff.

