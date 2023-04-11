GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 What Cannabis Dreams Are Made Of. Extremely productive. Expect up to 600gr/m2 of buds that will be glistening in trichomes. A monstrous Sativa. Being approx. 75% Sativa, this plant will grow up to 110cm with an insanely long main cola and side branches. Ideal for commercial growers. A great choice for those looking for potent and high-yielding plants that produce exquisite resin. Unique bag-appeal. The buds boast a beautiful mix of green and purple hues with thick orange pistils. Guess the terps! The delicious tropical terps with floral hints will keep you guessing at every puff.
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile. Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile. Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022 Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022 Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022 Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.