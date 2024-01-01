GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420

Lemon Mandarin

THC 25 – 30 %

Gorilla Melon grows more outwards than upwards, resulting in a bushy and manageable plant. She produces small, rock-solid and very sticky buds that will envelop her branches by the end of the grow cycle. This variety develops plenty of colas, so don’t worry about yields: she’ll have you covered with a supply of sweet and sour, top-notch quality flowers. Upon smoking she will show off her melon terps, inherited from our keeper cut of Melon strain, with the highlights of a classic flavor inherited from GG#4 (Murdock GG Strains). Another thing she has from her parents is her gorilla-like power that allows her to shrug off any kind of stress. You can do all the defoliation you consider necessary, or take all the clones you want, and watch her recover almost instantly and come back stronger than before.

Harvest 500 – 600 gr/m2

9 – 10 weeks

