GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 Lemon Mandarin THC 25 – 30 % Gorilla Melon grows more outwards than upwards, resulting in a bushy and manageable plant. She produces small, rock-solid and very sticky buds that will envelop her branches by the end of the grow cycle. This variety develops plenty of colas, so don’t worry about yields: she’ll have you covered with a supply of sweet and sour, top-notch quality flowers. Upon smoking she will show off her melon terps, inherited from our keeper cut of Melon strain, with the highlights of a classic flavor inherited from GG#4 (Murdock GG Strains). Another thing she has from her parents is her gorilla-like power that allows her to shrug off any kind of stress. You can do all the defoliation you consider necessary, or take all the clones you want, and watch her recover almost instantly and come back stronger than before. Harvest 500 – 600 gr/m2 9 – 10 weeks
Fast Buds seed bank With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains. Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence. We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.