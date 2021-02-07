About this product
Sour OG Cheese
A limited release cultivar from Ethos Genetics, Sour OG Cheese crosses a Jew’s Gold x Citral Skunk strain and Colin OG. Known for its chunky, colorful flowers, this strain produces a noticeable funk of cheese alongside a sour, musky, and floral aroma. Many may expect a light, euphoric body high.
