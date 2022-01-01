Go Steady Sunshine Bubble Kush is a balanced hybrid created by crossing the Sunshine State’s Triangle Kush with the dank, bubble hash-esque ‘88 G13 Hashplant. The strain has a sugary, earthy flavour with a gentle, spicy aroma of cloves and pine, followed by a citrusy perfume. The bud is compact and quite dense, with deep purple, almost black sugar leaves. It’s known for producing extremely potent flowers with THC levels ranging from 22% - 28%. FIGR dried flower products are hand selected to ensure dense, high-quality buds are in every package.