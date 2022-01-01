Go Steady Sunshine Bubble Kush is a balanced hybrid created by crossing the Sunshine State’s Triangle Kush with the dank, bubble hash-esque ‘88 G13 Hashplant. The strain has a sugary, earthy flavour with a gentle, spicy aroma of cloves and pine, followed by a citrusy perfume. The bud is compact and quite dense, with deep purple, almost black sugar leaves. It’s known for producing extremely potent flowers with THC levels ranging from 22% - 28%. FIGR dried flower products are hand selected to ensure dense, high-quality buds are in every package.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.